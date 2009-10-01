AC Milan, Roma target admits he could leave Atalanta
14 May at 09:50Atalanta faced AC Milan in a key Serie A clash for both teams yesterday night. La Dea has had a magnificent campaign and yesterday’s draw allowed Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to qualify for a European competition for the first time in the last 26 years.
Alejandro Gomez is one of the secrets of Atalanta’s success but after the final whistle yesterday night, the Argentinean admitted that he will be leaving his club at the end of the season.
“We wanted to win tonight and we did everything we could do, we are unhappy for the goal we conceded. Our objective was to reach the sixth place and we did it. Nobody thought it was possible at the end of the season but we deserve it because we have been better than big clubs.”
“Will I play here next season? On the one hand I’d love it because I’ve helped this club to qualify for the Europa League. On the other hand, however, I’m 30 already and I’d like to play for a big club. If nobody makes offer to sign me I’m going to stay here, that’s the plan.”
AC Milan’s DS Massimiliano Mirabelli met the player’s agent earlier last week and the rossoneri are one of the clubs interested in signing the Argentinean alongside AS Roma.
