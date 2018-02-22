AC Milan set to battle Liverpool, Man Utd for Roma star
11 March at 15:40Massimiliano Mirabelli has three main objectives to address in the upcoming summer transfer market. The first is to find an effective low-cost attacking option. The second: finalize a deal for Gigio Donnarumma’s replacement (Pepe Reina). The third: reinforce the midfield with a viable alternative to Franck Kessie for Gennaro Gattuso.
With the third point in mind, it makes sense that the Rossoneri are looking towards their rivals in The Eternal City. Their eyes are on Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, who has a 45 million euro transfer fee in his contract, which is valid for Italian clubs until July 31st . According to Tuttosport, Milan is thinking about him and Mirabelli has long flirted with his representatives.
Should Mirabelli want to land the Dutch international, he’ll have to fight it out with Liverpool and Manchester United, who’ve wanted him for some time. Additionally, their main rival, Inter, has their eyes on him.
