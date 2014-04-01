AC Milan, Suso: ‘Why I snubbed Real Madrid for Liverpool’
31 August at 15:00AC Milan star Suso has released a long and interesting interview with Marca ahead of Spain v Italy. Calciomercato.com reported a few days ago that the player is close to signing a contract extension with the rossoneri and Suso has confirmed our report.
“I had hold talks with Galliani and Berlusconi but I wanted to reach an agreement with the new owners. I am not for sale, AC Milan won’t even sell me for € 80 million and I am now close to signing a contract extension. My agent is talking with the club and everything seems to go the right direction.”
“Inter, Roma and Napoli wanted to sign me, I can confirm that.”
“It will be hard to win Seire A. Our main target is to qualify for the Champions League, there are some very strong teams in Serie A but things are changing now. Our style of play is not really ‘Italian’. He likes to start the action from the back.”
“Donnarumma will be the best goalkeeper in the world, he does what he is told to do. He is huge when we train I can see how big he is. When he open his arms he covers half of the goal. Bonucci? He is a leader, he has plenty of experience with Juventus and he is important for our group.”
“National team? I was a bit nervous at the beginning but I settled in very well. I’ve always dreamt of playing with some of these players.”
“Italy are a very strong team. They defend very well and are extremely prepared tactically. They have the right manager for their style. They will try to hurt with counterattacks, we must be patient and self confident, they are a threatening side.”
“I came close to joining Real Madrid. I came here [in Madrid] to visit the training facilities but the Liverpool called me and I decided to move to England. I wanted to try a new experience and play in the Premier League. The following day Liverpool signed me. I was very young and it was hard for me to settle in well. I was lost even if the dressing room was full of Spanish footballers thanks to Benitez. I have recovered now.”
