AC Milan target Depay and Vidal for the summer
03 April at 12:40AC Milan captain Bonucci has made it clear that his side needs International experience in order to compete with the big teams, which has put the Rossoneri's sporting director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, to work.
In fact, as reported by today's edition of Tuttusport, AC Milan are keeping tabs on two big players; Arturo Vidal and Memphis Depay. However, the Rossoneri are currently awaiting the decision from Fifa Financial Fair Play (FFP), which is why they haven't made any concrete moves for the players yet.
Tuutosport add that Vidal will ask to be sold at the end of the season, with his contract expiring in 2019. With that said, there are many teams interested in his services, including city rivals Milan and Inter. Same goes for Depay, who's in the form of his life at the moment.
Therefore, none of these operations will be easy for the Rossoneri, especially since there's the possibility that FFP will prevent them from signing any players this summer, unless they sell some of their own.
