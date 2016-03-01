AC Milan could offer their manager Gennaro Gattuso a new contract, reports in Italy claim. Gattuso is contracted with the rossoneri until 2019 and it is the same contract Gattuso signed last summer when he become the manager of AC Milan Primavera team.According to Italian papers, however, AC Milan want to extend the manager’s stay at the club chiefs of the rossoneri would be open to offer him a new contract. As of today, Gattuso is the leading candidate to coach AC Milan next season, reports claim.​Gattuso is doing very well at the moment but chiefs of the club want to see more positive and consistent results till the end of the season not to mention that the Serie A giants do not want to raise their salary limit due to Financial Fair play regulations.