AC Milan: Wilshere is a target but deal is tough
24 March at 11:10AC Milan really want to sign Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, but completing a deal will not be easy for the rossoneri, CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal.
The 26-year-old Englishman has struggled with multiple injuries in the last few seasons, but has come back to full fitness for Arsenal this season and has shown signs of being the player he once was. This season, he has appeared 31 times for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring twice.
CalcioMercato can reveal that AC Milan are very much interested in bringing the midfielder to San Siro when his deal at the Emirates expires at the end of the season.
Massimiliano Mirabelli has been in constant contact with the player's agents in recent times and has been encouraged by the response. The player has not declined any approaches and considers Milan to be a massive club, with Liverpool, Everton and West Ham also interested in him.
It would be tough to thrash a possible deal for Milan though, as Wilshere's entourage is demanding a wage of six million euros per season, which is a sum that the rossoneri can ill afford because of the financial problems that they are currently facing. And Milan also believe that advances have been made by Arsenal in the direction of handing the player a new contract, something which wasn't a possibility some days ago.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
