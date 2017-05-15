James Rodriguez will be officially announced as a Manchester United player on Sunday, comes news from Spain that sports giant Adidas is also pushing for the 25-year-old to link up with the Red Devils.

Don Balon claims that company chiefs are desperate to ensure that the player moves from a team who currently wears the famous three stripes (Real Madrid) to another club also under the Adidas brand. With Manchester United having signed a lucrative deal with the German sports giant two years ago, company chiefs are reportedly delighted that the player is set to move to Old Trafford.

It’s also reported that Adidas would like James to take over the number 10 jersey should he arrive this summer; the current wearer of the jersey, striker Wayne Rooney is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season with a move to China looking the most likely scenario.



James, who shot to stardom at the 2014 World Cup Finals in Brazil, is seen as one of the company’s best known athletes and he has played a key part in enhancing the brand around the world. A move to the Premier League will be seen as a win, win situation for both United and Adidas.