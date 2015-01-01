It’s true: Barcelona were interested in former Juventus and Parma attacker Sebastian Giovinco, and tried to lure the Toronto FC star to the Nou Camp, according to his agent.

“Barcelona’s directors came to Milan in January 2016 to try to get Sebastian on loan, but he said no”

“Toronto wouldn’t have let him leave, however”.

“He was signed to help the club grow, as demonstrated this year, when he made Italian fans in Canada dream”

The former Juventus academy product has been a sensation in Toronto so far, scoring 45 goals and adding 30 assists in 72 games.

D’Amico made it clear, however, that his client is being courted even now by major clubs. He recently revealed that a

“Two clubs expressed a tangible interest, which have been communicated to Toronto.

“Confronted with certain sums, it would be hard to say no, they go way past what Sebastian earns right now”.