Marco Verratti’s bad press in France could drive him away from PSG, the Italian star’s agent has intimated.

This is, according to Calciomercato man Gianluca Minchiotti , the chance for Inter and Juventus to strike and make the most of the situation.

The Italian is on a 7.5 million deal set to expire in 2021, but had sent repeated hints to the press about the possibility of moving away, making Verratti’s entourage a good port of call to smooth over a deal.

Recent statements from both Verratti and his brother, who reinforced the Italian’s wish to stay at the Parc des Princes, seemed to make the speculation about a move die down.

Now, however, the 6-1 loss to Barcelona has made the situation worse, agent Donato Di Campli telling Premium Sport that “if there are more attacks against Verratti, we’ll start to reflect on the situation”.

He was referencing the French media questioning Verratti’s role and his commitment, with recent reports of his