Marco Verratti has had a tough 48 hours, that’s for sure.

As if getting knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona (6-1) wasn’t bad enough, the Italian midfield star is now finding himself once again in the midst of transfer speculation.

Even then, this would be a picnic compared to the recent rumours emerging from Paris about the

The 24-year-old is accused of having gone clubbing on Monday evening, two days before PSG collapsed in Barcelona.

His agent, Donato Di Campli, rejected the claims out of hand:

“I won’t go into our relationship with PSG, but what’s certain is that what’s been written by L’Equipe is absolutely false,” he said to Radio Crc (via football Italia).

“We’ll take legal action and we’re studying the road ahead. Verratti’s image is sacred and we won’t allow anyone to tarnish him.

“It’s one thing to criticise the lad on a technical level and another to discuss his personal image, saying things that are absolutely false.”