Inter refused a

65 million offer for Man City target Milan Skriniar,

Speaking to Catalan paper Sport, Karol Csontó said that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also in the race, but that “one of those clubs offered

65 million for him.”

The agent added that “I knew that he wouldn’t have left in this transfer window.”

Csontó was a lot more cryptic about a potential summer move, however. Skriniar has become a star with the Nerazzurri, being signed for 25 million but quickly turning into one of the best defenders in Serie A.

“Inter told me that they couldn’t afford to lose their defender now. A summer move? I can’t talk about it, there are still seven months to go and anything can happen, especially as the World Cup is on this year.”

Inter are known to be short on cash because of Financial Fair Play, and would have needed to spend this winter in order to be able to buy.