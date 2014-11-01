Agent of Arsenal target reveals January bids
02 February at 14:50The agent of Juventus defender and Arsenal target Daniele Rugani has revealed that clubs did make bids for him in January.
Rugani is now 23 and is falling short of time on the pitch this season and is not a regular under Massimiliano Allegri. He has made only 10 ten appearances for the Old Lady this season and the last time he featured in a Serie A game was back on the 19th of November against Sampdoria.
The Italian's agent Davide Torchia has recently confirmed that Juventus did reject offers in January for the former Empoli defender. Torchia told Radio VS: "He is a strong boy. Juventus have never considered any offers for him."
"They know they have a diamond in their side. Rugani, at the age of 23, is in the Italian national side and also contributes to Juventus' victories. Many such players in the past weren't on his level."
