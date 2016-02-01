Yannick Carrasco, Spanish outlet Don Balon now states that the players agent has backed up these reports by claiming that both the Premier League leaders and Manchester United have made offers for the 23-year-old.

After the news on Thursday that Chelsea were ready to meet the £86 million buy-out clause for Atletico Madrid’s Belgian winger, Spanish outlet Don Balon now states that the players agent has backed up these reports by claiming that both the Premier League leaders and Manchester United have made offers for the 23-year-old.

Christophe Henrotay has also explained that he has notified the Spanish giants of these offers and that there is also interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City. Carrasco signed a new deal in the Spanish capital last October which included the new clause with Atleti seemingly resigned to losing him sooner rather than later.



With some of the clubs other stars such as strike duo Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro set to depart at the end of the current campaign and the future of coach Diego Simeone also the subject of much debate, it seems the club are set to collect over £200 million in player sales this summer.