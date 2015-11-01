Agent of Liverpool target confirms agreement with Juventus
25 August at 13:55As we have reported earlier this morning, Juventus are close to signing Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes. The 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Old Lady who is also close to reaching an agreement with Schalke 04 as well.
Howedes is expected to move to Juventus in a € 10 million deal.
Howedes had also been linked with a move to Liverpool but the Reds are now likely to miss out on the Germany International.
The player’s agent has confirmed the agreement with Juventus.
“They [Juventus] want Howedes and we have reached an agreement”, Volker Struth told Bild.
“Now it all depends on Schalke, they need to accept the offer of Juventus to finalize the deal.”
Juventus have sold Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan this summer and the Serie A champions have failed to sign a replacement for the Italian centre-back yet.
Howedes has become Juventus’ summer transfer priority as he can either play as centre-back or right defender.
