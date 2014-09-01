Agent of Napoli star gives fresh hopes to Man Utd and Barcelona
12 September at 14:36A few days ago Napoli star Marek Hamsik refused to rule out a possible move away from the San Paolo. The Slovakia International did snub moves to Juventus and AC Milan in the past but in a recent interview he left the door open for a possible move to either Manchester United or Barcelona.
"It would surely be the hardest decision in my career. Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can’t answer that. I think that Napoli is one of the top 10 European teams in terms of game play and performance”, Hamisk said.
Now, one of the members of the player’s entourage has given the European duo some more hopes about Hamsik’s possible Napoli exit.
The agents, in fact, are not happy with how Maurizio Sarri is using the talented Slovakia star.
“He ended the last season with some physical problems”, Martin Petras told Radio CRC.
“Now he is fine but he only plays 60 minutes. It’s the manager’s decision and we can only respect him but I think it’s better for a player to play an entire game. Leaving the pitch after one hour of play cam be very sad. You never really rest this way. Sometimes is good to rest but then you have to play for 90 minutes in the following game.”
