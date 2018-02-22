Zorya Luhansk goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's agent has revealed the player has attracted interest from Serie A outfit Inter and Premier League side Leicester City. The 19-year-old man spent at the Metalist Kharkiv and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk before moving to Zorya in 2017. His form for the Ukranian club has seen him attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. Lunin's representative Irakli Khvedeliani stressed Juventus were looking at the option of signing the teenage stopper. He also spoke about reports suggesting interest from Naples and AS Roma as well. "

There are several clubs keeping close tracks of Lunin. I think there is also interest from Austrai's RB Salzburg. Inter and Leicester are keeping tabs on the player. I do not know about the interests of Naples and AS Rome, but I can not exclude contacts with the club

, "

Khvedeliani explained

.

