Agent of Roma star hands Liverpool transfer blow
20 March at 17:25Agent of Roma star Alisson Ze Maria Neis has released an interview with The Sun revealing that he has not held talks with Liverpool who are reported to be interested in welcoming his services.
The Brazil international has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid with the Merengues that are reportedly ready to put € 60 million on the table to welcome the services of the talented goalkeeper.
“Alisson has full focus on Roma at the moment”, the player’s agent said.
“New Roma contract? Now he is only focused on the Serie A and Champions League race. He loves Roma and is on very good terms with everybody at the club.”
“We are on very good terms with Liverpool and we have not talked to Liverpool, Alisson is not thinking about the future. His price-tag depends on Roma and the transfer window.”
Alisson has kept 17 clean sheets in 37 appearances so far this season and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.
