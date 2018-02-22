"There was a basic agreement with Napoli, but because of an issue, I'm talking to other clubs. Everyone takes his own path" http://www.calciomercato.com/news/ napoli-si-complica-la-pista-torreira-il-punto-31613 Bentancur told CRC Radio.

Ever since he broke through for Sampdoria last season, he has been on the radar of many big clubs. With that said, it seems that the Uruguayan's rumoured transfer to San Paolo won't take place this summer. Torreira has also been observed by Juventus, although the Bianconeri don't consider him a priority for the midfield.

San Siro side Inter have also shown their interest in the player, and this summer will certainly be interesting, with many teams set to battle it out for Torreira's services.

Lucas Torreira's agent, Pablo Bentancur, has revealed in an interview that he is in talks with a club regarding his client, although it is not Napoli, who seemed to have secure the midfielder just months ago.