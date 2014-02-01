Alexis Vidal’s entourage has been in

The Barcelona man scored in the recent 3-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid, but is still nowhere near being a regular starter, prompting rumours that he is headed to Italy.

With Inter and Roma interested in him, the Spaniard has demand. And according to his agent in Italy, Ruggero Lacarenza, he is open to a move to Italy.

“Yes, there is an interest [from Roma],” he told Teleradiostereo, “Aleix is a very high level player. I think it’s always nice to find serious professionals with whom you’ve worked with, and with whom there is a great personal relationship.”

The latter quote was a reference to Monchi, who recruited Vidal when he was at Sevilla, but who has since moved to Roma.

The agent then added that “Aleix was happy to remain in Spain, but this doesn’t exclude that he could be happy to measure himself in another competition, or another club.”

Referring to Roma and Barcelona finding an agreement, Lacarenza, added that “what mattered was that the two clubs agree on the type of transfer, for us [a loan] is a possible solution.”