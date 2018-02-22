Albiol: Napoli against Juventus and the North
24 April at 16:47Napoli are not just against Juventus, but against the North in the race to win the Scudetto, according to Gli Azzurri defender Raul Albiol.
Maurizio Sarri’s men registered a 1-0 victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium as Kalidou Koulibaly’s 90th minute goal was the difference between the two sides. After the latest win, Napoli have reduced the gap at the top of the table.
Juventus are still leading the table with 85 points after 34 games, one point ahead of second place Napoli.
“The people have an incredible desire and are really fired-up,” Albiol told El Partidazo de Cope.
“There’s a crazy environment. The problem is that if we were to win the Scudetto we wouldn’t be able to leave the house for a month!
“What we’re experiencing is beautiful, Naples loves football and its players. It would be beautiful to celebrate the title in a month. The Bianconeri have many fans, but in Naples we do not fight only against them: we do it against the whole North.”
