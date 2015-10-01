Allegri doesn’t deny report about resigning as Juventus boss
24 February at 14:15Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has held a classic pre-match press conference on the eve of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Empoli. Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Allegri wanted to resign after last week’s argument with Juventus star defender Leonardo Bonucci.
The Italian tactician decided to drop the Italy International for the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Porto and rumours in Italy suggest Bonucci is also considering leaving the J Stadium at the end of the season.
Allegri refused to deny report about resigning as Juventus boss today, here’s what he told Italian media: “These things [arguments] happen in football. That’s the end of the case. There must be respect and discipline. Resigning as Juventus boss? Let’s think about the Empoli clash.”
“I’m very happy at Juventus at the moment, I have one year and a half left in my contract and I’m in sync with the club. We’ll talk about my future at the right time.”
