Paper talk: Mancini the leading candidate for the Leicester job, Allegri wanted to resign after Bonucci argument
24 February at 10:35Leicester City have sacked Claudio Ranieri, the man that brought the Foxes to the Premier League glory last season. The Italian tactician and the Foxes parted company after the team’s disappointing results in the Premier League. The Premier League champions are one point above the relegation zone and are in danger of being relegated at the end of the season.
As we reported yesterday night, Ranieri did not expect to be sacked by his club but after the board’s decision it is now time for the Foxes to consider some potential replacements for the Italian tactician. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Roberto Mancini is the leading candidate to replace his compatriot at the King Power Stadium with Franck De Boer also considered as a possible option for the Leicester City job. A new manager will be named in the next few days but nobody will really manage to replace Ranieri given what he managed to achieve for the club.
Meantime, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wanted to resign after his argument with Leonardo Bonucci last week. The Italian defender was omitted from the Old Lady’s squad in Champions League and the Italian paper claims that the argument that begun on Friday night during Juventus’ 4-1 win over Palermo continued the following day at the club’s training ground.
Allegri is reported to have told the club’s board to choose between him and Bonucci and the Italian defender is also said to be considering leaving Juventus if Allegri is confirmed as Juventus’ boss next season.
The report of the Gazzetta dello Sport confirms our previous exclusive report which claims both Allegri and Bonucci could leave the club at the end of the season.
AND THE REST
AC Milan have resumed their interest in Mateo Musacchio (cm.com)
Claudio Ranieri did not expect to be sacked as Leicester City boss (Sky Sport)
Carlos Bacca and Wayne Rooney have snubbed moves to China (various)
Paulo Sousa is on the brink of sacking after Fiorentina’s Europa League elimination (various)
Juventus are the best defence of the Champions League with just two goals conceded in seven games (Corriere dello Sport)
Dybala’s agent is in Turin to finalize the player’s contract extension (Corriere dello Sport)
Galliani could be appointed as Torino’s new CEO (Tuttosport)
