Allegri told AC Milan defender he wanted to sign him at Juve
23 April at 15:35No secret that Mattia De Sciglio is a long time target of Juventus boss Max Allegri who would do anything to take the AC Milan defender to the J Stadium next season. The Italian tactician could eventually decide to stay in Turin for one more season (read our latest exclusive updates here) and he has put De Sciglio on top of his transfer shortlist.
Juventus are interested in the player and would try to sign him regardless the future of their tactician. De Sciglio’s AC Milan contract runs until 2018 and the player is reportedly not willing to sign a new agreement with the rossoneri.
Juventus GM Beppe Marotta has already entered transfer talks with executives of AC Milan and according to Tuttosport he’s planning to sign the 24-year-old on the cheap, possibly for somewhere in the region of € 10 million.
According to the Italian paper Allegri also revealed De Sciglio his intention to sign him last summer after the Coppa Italia final between Juve and AC Milan. The bianconeri did not manage to sign De Sciglio last summer but will make one more attempt to seal his transfer at the end of the current campaign.
