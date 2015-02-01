Exclusive: Latest updates on Allegri’s Juventus future
21 April at 14:55Juventus boss Max Allegri has imposed himself as one of the best managers in Europe. His Juventus side qualified for the Champions League semi-finals twice in the last three years and won the domestic double in 2015 and 2016.
Calciomercato.com reported in January Allegri had already met Juventus executives to inform them about his intention to leave the club at the end of the season.
Many things, however, have changed since. Allegri was the leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal but with the Frenchman who will possibly extend his stay in North London for one more season, Allegri is left with short of options given that Barcelona will probably hire either Valverde or Unzué to replace Luis Enrique.
At the same time, Juventus have failed to identify convincing replacements for the Italian manager with both Spalletti and Sousa who have been having way too many ups and downs this season and are not considered as reliable as Allegri in terms of quality and results.
Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta insists Juventus are in no rush to enter new contract talks with Allegri but the two parties have already had a preliminary meeting. Allegri wants a new long-term deal (at least three years with a pay rise) and more power in terms of transfer negotiations. Juventus, on the other hand, want to offer a one-year contract extension and are not open to task Allegri with the job of conducting transfer negotiations.
Allegri and the club will meet again soon to discuss the manager’s future which remains up in the air despite Arsenal’s probable decision to confirm Wenger as their boss. Although Allegri’s permanence in Turin is still not certain, there are now more chances for him to remain in charge of the Old Lady also in the next campaign.
Lorenzo Bettoni
