Ambrosini: 'Vecino deserved to be sent off'
29 April at 10:10AC Milan legend Massimo Ambrosini has said that Matias Vecino deserved to get sent off during Inter's 3-2 loss to Juventus in the Serie A yesterday.
In what was the game of the season in the league, Juventus took the lead through Douglas Costa after Miranda was sent off for the nerazzurri, who drew level through Mauro Icardi and an Andrea Barzagli own-goal saw Juve go a goal down. In the dying stages of the game and amidst controversy, Juventus equalized through a Milan Skriniar own goal and won the game through a Gonzalo Higuain header a minute later.
AC Milan legend Ambrosini feels that the Matias Vecino, who came on late in the game, should have been sent off for a horror foul on Mario Mandzukic.
The Italian told Sky Sports: "For me, Juventus is right to ask and get Vecino sent off. I know him, he is a great guy, but the players know when they've made a bad challenge."
"He was there and he wanted to touch Mandzukic in that way."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments