Ancelotti reaches verbal agreement with Arsenal, Chelsea want Allegri. Mancini...
11 January at 10:30No secret Italian managers are among the most successful in Europe. The likes of Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and many other have won bags of trophies in the last few years and of course there are always transfer speculations regarding their future.
Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports a very huge news about Carlo Ancelotti. According to the Italian paper, Ancelotti has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal. The former AC Milan manager is reported to have agreed a € 10-million-a-year deal with his job at the Emirates Stadium set to begin in the 2018/19 campaign.
Meantime in South London Chelsea are thinking of possible alternatives for Antonio Conte. The Blues have set their sights on Massimiliano Allegri who had already been linked with managing the Blues.
Conte could return on the national team’s bench although there are other strong ad serious candidates like Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Mancini who has recently refused to rule out a possible future appointment with the azzurri.
