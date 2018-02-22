Andrea Conti suffers training injury
27 March at 14:20AC Milan full back and summer signing Andrea Conti has sustained another injury right when he was about to get back to full fitness.
The 24-year-old Italian full-back, who arrived at San Siro from Atalanta this past summer, sustained a long-term knee injury early on in the season. Before he succumbed to the injury, Conti had appeared twice in the Serie A for the rossoneri and had made appearances in the Europa League under the tutelage of former boss Vincenzo Montella.
CalcioMercato understand that Conti, who had been training with the first team for the last few weeks, was accompanied off the pitch by the Milan staff after he sustained an injury in training earlier today.
Further investigations about the injury will be held later this afternoon in an attempt to identify the extent of the problem. Conti had played a Primavera game for Milan recently and had made it clear that he wasn't fit to start the game, despite making an appearance.
