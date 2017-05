Antonio Conte has confirmed his intention to stay at Chelsea for long time amid reports linking him with a move to Inter in the summer. The nerazzurri are desperate to start a new winning course after seven years spent without lifting any single trophy and the Italian would be the best pick to have a fresh start.Conte brought Juventusfor the 2successive season and Chelsea are close to winning their second Premier League title in two years after finishing 10last season.​Talking to media ahead of tomorrow’s clash against West Bromwich Albion, Conte said: “I have a contract with Chelsea and of course I want to work with this club for very long time. I have started a job here and I want to continue it.”Inter, however, will still try to tempt the former Juve boss back to Italy although the Serie A giants are also consideringas possible alternatives to Conte who will be offered a contract extension with Chelsea at the end of the season.