Antonio Conte confirms desire to stay at Chelsea
11 May at 15:15Antonio Conte has confirmed his intention to stay at Chelsea for long time amid reports linking him with a move to Inter in the summer. The nerazzurri are desperate to start a new winning course after seven years spent without lifting any single trophy and the Italian would be the best pick to have a fresh start.
Conte brought Juventus back to success after that the Old Lady had finished the league in 7th place for the 2nd successive season and Chelsea are close to winning their second Premier League title in two years after finishing 10th last season.
Talking to media ahead of tomorrow’s clash against West Bromwich Albion, Conte said: “I have a contract with Chelsea and of course I want to work with this club for very long time. I have started a job here and I want to continue it.”
Inter, however, will still try to tempt the former Juve boss back to Italy although the Serie A giants are also considering Diego Pablo Simeone and Luciano Spalletti as possible alternatives to Conte who will be offered a contract extension with Chelsea at the end of the season.
