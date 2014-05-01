Arsenal and Man United rival City, Real Madrid for Inter defender
20 February at 16:54Arsenal and Man united will do battle this summer to capture Jeison Murillo, the latest reports from England confirm.
The Inter defender has improved since the arrival of new Coach Stefano Pioli, summoning the interest of some big European teams.
The Manchester Evening News (via Mediaset) claims that Arsenal and United will be the ones bidding for the 24-year-old, who has started 18 Serie A games for Inter this season, and made two more appearances as a substitute.
There has been a lot of talk about where the former Granada man could end up, with a recent calciomercato article by Marco Demicheli stating that Real Madrid would also join the race.
According to transfermarkt, Murillo should cost around € 14 million, but recent work from Tuttosport indicated that Inter would ask for at least twice that.
Though error-prone, Murillo has shown that he has the physical and technical tools to succeed, but needs to achieve consistency to make it in a big league like Italy. How will he handle the United Kingdom?
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments