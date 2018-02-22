Arsenal and Manchester United on alert as Napoli want to modify star's release clause
30 April at 16:20Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has made sorting out Dries Mertens contract situation as a priority after the two parties have long been involved in contract negotiations.
The Belgium international’s current deal at Stadio San Paolo runs down in 2020, but the Serie A outfit are keen on securing his long-term future. Despite being in talks over a new deal, Napoli have failed to reach an agreement.
Mertens, who scored 17 goals and registered six assists in the league, has €28 million release clause in his contract for clubs outside Italy. His impressive form for Napoli could see him attract interest from clubs across Europe.
De Laurentiis wants the 30-year-old to commit his future to his current employers,
which will help him remove the release clause in the contract. For Napoli to achieve this, they need to hand the striker an annual salary if €4 million.
The situation is far from resolved and Napoli’s failure to beat Juventus for the Scudetto could only make the situation complex for De Laurentiis. Mertens is linked with a move to England, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be interested in his services.
