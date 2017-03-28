Arsenal, Liverpool striking target considers Inter future
04 April at 18:50Arsenal and Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa or Gabigol, who joined Inter for € 30 million last summer. The player has been failing to prove his worth due to insufficient game time by both Frank De Boer and Stefano Pioli this season.
The Brazilian’ warm-up yesterday night was pretty intense but Pioli failed to use him even when the team had to push for a win with Sampdoria that eventually managed to scored a late winner.
The former Santos star has only played 153 minutes scoring one goal this season and both Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be willing to offer him an escape route from his Inter nightmare. The player’s entourage is not happy with Gabigol’s game time and the Brazilian is considering his future at the San Siro.
Inter are also being linked with a summer move for a possible regular back-up to Mauro Icardi and in case the nerazzurri seal the transfer of a new striker in the summer, Gabigol would definitely demand to leave the club. Inter would be open to loan him out but this past January, the player’s agent claimed Gabigol only wants permanent moves.
