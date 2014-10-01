Arsenal news: truth behind Mustafi’s collapsed Inter move revealed
19 September at 19:00Inter had been linked with signing Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi in the summer but the nerazzurri failed to reach an agreement with the player.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Inter failed to reach an agreement with Arsenal as the Gunners paid € 42 million to welcome the player’s services just one year before.
Wenger was not convinced by the idea of selling Mustafi and decided to keep him in North London despite lack of game time with the Gunners.
There are now some fresh reports linking the player with a move to Inter in January but according to sources close to the Serie A giants, Inter are not thinking about making an offer for the former Sampdoria star given that the likes of Andrea Ranocchia and Zinho Vanheusden could provide a good cover for the rest of the season especially because Inter are not due to play European competitions in the current campaign.
