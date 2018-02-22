Arsenal: Wenger hints at Wilshere stay amid Juve and AC Milan links
24 March at 22:00Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will see his contract expire at the end of the season and both AC Milan and Juventus are being linked with welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported today the details of negotiations between the rossoneri and the players entourage: Wilshere's entourage is demanding a wage of six million euros per season, which is a sum that the rossoneri can ill afford because of the financial problems that they are currently facing.
During an interview with BeIn Sports (via Ilbianconero), Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Wilshere’s future may still be at Arsenal despite the interest of the Serie A giants.
“He [Wilshere] has an amazing attitude, he is a technical leader and has spent many years at the club. He has experience and knowledge, I hope I can name him new captain.”
Earlier this month Wenger confirmed Arsenal have already offered the Englishman a new deal.
Go to comments