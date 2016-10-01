Bayern Munich star midfielder Arturo Vidal has opened up about his future at the club, amidst links to Serie A giants Inter Milan and Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 30-year-old Vidal has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders over the last few years and has done well for the Bavarian outfit this season as well. He has made 16 appearances this time around, scoring five times and racking up a tally of two assists.

The Chilean midfielder’s contract at the Allianz Arena expires next summer and Inter, who have been looking for midfield reinforcements, have drawn strong links with him since last summer. Vidal though, in an interview with Kicker magazine, opened up about his future at Bayern. He said: “I will stay here until the summer, then we will see what happens.”

Following Inter’s draw against Roma yesterday, manager Luciano Spalletti did talk about possible new signings in the midfield. He said: “In the midfield, we would want someone who has played at the very top level and will help us compete for trophies.”



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirmed his interest in Vidal this past January:

"I must be honest, I think it's not right to talk about players of other teams, especially if you link players with us. I think July if very far but at the same time I have always said If I had to go to war, I always want to have him with me."