AS Roma join Arsenal and AC Milan in race for €35m Juve star
30 July at 12:17AS Roma are still looking for an attacking winger to sign this summer with talks for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez that are currently ongoing (here's what we know so far).
The giallorossi’s latest offer for the Algerian star is € 5 million short the Foxes’ asking price but the Serie A giants’ director of sport Monchi has revealed that he won’t be making an improved bid for the best Premier League player of the 2015/16 campaign.
Therefore, the giallorossi are having a look around Europe to see if there are any more wingers available in the market and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado could be one of them, according to Tuttosport.
The Colombian star is also being linked with a move to Arsenal and AC Milan and Juventus would prefer to sell the former Chelsea star to a club outside Serie A than to one of their possible competitors for the Serie A title.
The Old Lady’s asking price for Cuadrado is € 35 million although they could accept to send the Colombian abroad for a € 30 million.
Meantime, however, AC Milan and Arsenal have one more competitor they have to look at if they are to sign Cuadrado.
