Mahrez to Roma: what we know so far
29 July at 23:00Roma have set sights on Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez who is also reported to be a transfer target of Arsenal.
The Algerian winger has agreed personal terms with Roma but he is not pushing to leave the Foxes.
Roma’s director of sport Monchi has told Sky Sport that Roma have just submitted their final bid to sign the 26-year-old who was named as the best Premier League player of the 2015/16 campaign.
Roma have offered Leicester City € 30 million plus € 5 million in add-ons. Leicester City’s asking price is € 40 million for clubs outside the Premier League and € 50 million for Premier League clubs.
Reports in England claim Leicester have rejected the latest bid made by the Serie A giants and that, in theory, would mean that Mahrez’s Roma move is off.
The gap between offer and demand, however, is only € 5 million and given that the player wants to move to Rome, the Serie A giants hope that Leicester will eventually be persuaded to sell the player for a lower price-tag.
