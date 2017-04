AS Roma are in a hurry to complete the signing of Chelsea and Manchester City target Franck Kessié and according to Il Corriere dello Sport , a decisive meeting will take place today in order to finalize the agreement.Atalanta and AS Roma have reached an agreement but the player’s agent George Atangana has yet to give his green light. Calciomercato.com reported earlier last week that the Ivorian’s agent had met Chelsea to discuss a potential move to the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.The Italian paper confirms our exclusive news adding thatIl Corriere dello Sport, however, also claims that Chelsea could retire from the race to sign Kessié in case they manage to complete the signing of French midfielderAtalanta have already agreed to sell Kessié to AS Roma for €two products of the giallorossi academy.