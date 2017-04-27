AS Roma rush to complete signing of exciting midfielder amid interest of Chelsea and Man City
27 April at 12:50AS Roma are in a hurry to complete the signing of Chelsea and Manchester City target Franck Kessié and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, a decisive meeting will take place today in order to finalize the agreement.
Atalanta and AS Roma have reached an agreement but the player’s agent George Atangana has yet to give his green light. Calciomercato.com reported earlier last week that the Ivorian’s agent had met Chelsea to discuss a potential move to the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
The Italian paper confirms our exclusive news adding that Manchester City are also interested in signing the talented midfielder.
Il Corriere dello Sport, however, also claims that Chelsea could retire from the race to sign Kessié in case they manage to complete the signing of French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Atalanta have already agreed to sell Kessié to AS Roma for € 28 million plus the likes of Marco Tumminello and Riccardo Marchizza, two products of the giallorossi academy.
