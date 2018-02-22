Astori: cause of death confirmed as tributes continue to pour in
04 March at 16:20The chief prosecutor of Udine, Antonio De Nicolo, has spoken for the first time about Fiorentina captain Davide Astori’s sudden death this morning. Here is what he had to say:
“We think he died of a cardiac arrest, which can be attributed to natural causes. It is strange that something like this can happen to a professional whose health is monitored constantly without any warning signs.”
Meanwhile, tributes from the football world continue to pour in for the 31-year-old, who leaves behind partner Francesca Fioretti and two-year-old daughter Vittoria.
Indeed, Viola fans are gathering outside the Stadio Artemio Franchi to pay tribute to their leader. Flowers have been laid and banners have been hung, one of which reads “ciao captain, forever one with us.”
Cagliari coach Diego López reportedly felt ill when he first heard the news at the Marassi, having been a teammate of Astori during his playing days in Sardinia.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
