Roma have met with Franck Kessie’s agent again, but have not reached an agreement for the talented Ivorian midfielder.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport (

Atangana finally met with Roma’s director of sport Ricky Massara last week, the Giallorossi trying to make the most of Milan (a fellow suitor)’s inability to put through the sale of the club.

Also liked by Juventus, Milan, Inter and Bayern Munich, Kessie’ was heavily linked to Roma in the winter, when team-mate Papu Gomez said that he thought that Kessie’ would head to Roma at some stage in the near future.

Atalanta made it clear that the Ivorian would not be available on a swap deal, but would cost hard cash.

The latest reports had the midfielder - who has scored seven Serie A goals this season - would cost something in the region of

30 million.

Though targeted by a number of clubs, Kessie recently revealing to TWM (via ESPN) that

"I