Atalanta want 'cash only' for Man United, Chelsea, Roma target
06 March at 10:32Roma have met with Franck Kessie’s agent again, but have not reached an agreement for the talented Ivorian midfielder.
Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via our Italian page) specifies that Roma had met with the Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal target’s entourage in January, but that agent George Atangana wasn’t involved.
Atangana finally met with Roma’s director of sport Ricky Massara last week, the Giallorossi trying to make the most of Milan (a fellow suitor)’s inability to put through the sale of the club.
Also liked by Juventus, Milan, Inter and Bayern Munich, Kessie’ was heavily linked to Roma in the winter, when team-mate Papu Gomez said that he thought that Kessie’ would head to Roma at some stage in the near future.
Atalanta made it clear that the Ivorian would not be available on a swap deal, but would cost hard cash.
The latest reports had the midfielder - who has scored seven Serie A goals this season - would cost something in the region of €30 million.
Though targeted by a number of clubs, Kessie recently revealing to TWM (via ESPN) that his dream was to play for Manchester United.
"I really like the English Premier league and my dream is to play for Manchester United,Chelsea? They are also a huge club and nobody would turn them down. Still, my dream is to play for United".
