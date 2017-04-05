Atletico seek revenge on Real Madrid as Zidane wants to sign young French defender
05 April at 10:59As we reported yesterday, Real Madrid are reported to be willing to sign Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez, 19, who is contracted with Atletico Madrid but is out on loan at Alaves until the end of the season. The versatile French defender has a € 24 million release clause included in his contract with the Colchoneros and Real Madrid are ready to match the player’s minimum transfer fee.
According to today’s edition of Marca Atletico Madrid are seeking revenge on their city rivals and are believed to have made an enquiry for product of Real Madrid academy Marcos Llorente, 22, who is also out on loan at Alaves.
The contract of the promising centre midfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in June 2018 but the player is believed to have rejected a chance to move to the other side of Madrid at the end of the current campaign.
This past October Llorente released an interview with Marca confirming that he does not see himself as a future Atletico Madrid player: “I will be forever Blanco”, the player said.
