Ausilio confirms Real Madrid defender has been offered to Inter
14 May at 13:00Real Madrid defender Pepe is being linked with a move to Serie A and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Inter are the most interested club in signing the experienced defender. Talking ahead of Inter-Sassuolo Serie A clash on Sunday afternoon, the nerazzurri director of sport Piero Ausilio confirmed the interest in the Real Madrid centre-back.
“That’s an idea we have. There is still no agreement because the next season will be vital for us, we can make no more mistakes, we must make return to the Champions League and we need to choose a manager first. We can’t sign players if we don’t have a manager first.”
“Lot of players have been offered to us, probably 150 or something like that, I can’t sign them all. Pepe is one of those players and we are considering signing him. We must take many things into account: experience, age and personality and we should never forgot how old Pirlo was when he joined Juventus.”
“If he’s fit, if he has those values we are looking at, age is no probem but we haven’t signed Pepe yet.”
