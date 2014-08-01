Breaking Exclusive News: Inter close to signing Real Madrid defender
13 May at 16:30Inter are close to signing Real Madrid defender Pepe, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. A report of Marca claimed this morning the Portuguese has chosen the city of Milan as his next destination.
Calciomercato.com had learned the player had more chances to join Inter rather than Milan and sources has now confirmed that the nerazzurri are just a few signatures away from signing the Portuguese centre-back.
Pepe, 34, has less than two months left in his contract with Real Madrid and he’s set to leave the club at the end of the season.
Inter owners Suning must decide whether to close the deal or not but at the moment Inter are in pole position to sign the experienced defender.
Juventus had been offered Pepe over the last few months, but the Old Lady rejected the chance to sign him. Psg and several Chinese clubs are also interested but Pepe has reached some sort of agreement with Inter and is only waiting for Suning to give its green light.
