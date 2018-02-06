Leon Bailey has indicated that Chelsea

This is a horrible blow to both Arsenal and Liverpool, two teams that have made a habit out of signing good Bundesliga players in recent years, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Roberto Firmino, Per Mertesacker and others.

Bailey, 20, has been on fire for Leverkusen this season, scoring eight league goals and adding five more assists.

The Jamaican international was recently coy about his preferred option ("I have a favourite club, but I do not want to reveal that.") but it appears that he is privately a Pensioner.

Kicker claim that he uploaded a picture of himself in a Blues shirt back in the summer of 2015.

Who will end up nabbing the winger known as the “Bundesliga Bolt”?.

wrote a great piece on him in late December, when it became apparent that both Arsenal and Chelsea wanted the 20-year-old.