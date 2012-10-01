Ligue 1 side Bastia have been handed a suspended one point penalty after a section of their supporter’s racially abused Italian striker Mario Balotelli in a recent league game against Nice. The French Professional Football League (LFP) also ordered the Corsican clubs East stand to be closed for their next three home games.





Balotelli claimed that a section of the supporters had aimed monkey noises towards him and asked after the game via social media; “Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises for the whole game and nobody from the "discipline commission" says anything?

He also stated; “So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport, but people like Bastia supporters make it horrible. Truly, a disgrace.'



His Nice team-mate Wylan Cyprien also backed up these statements by declaring that he heard a section of the home supporters insult Balotelli’s mother during the game.