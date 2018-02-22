Balotelli to replace Icardi or Dzeko?
07 May at 22:09Inter star Mauro Icardi could be on his way out of the San Siro if the nerazzurri miss out on the Champions League qualification. Luciano Spalletti admitted last week-end that the exit of the Argentinean striker can only be contemplated if the right replacements are signed.
Inter, however, won’t sell Icardi for a fee below € 110 million, which is the striker’s release clause.
Reports in France reveal one of Icardi’s possible successor could be Mario Balotelli who will leave Nice at the end of June, when his contract expires. The Serie A giants have already signed Lautaro Martinez but Balotelli is strongly wanted by several Serie A clubs, including Inter.
According to France Football Roma are also interested in signing Balotelli as the future of Edin Dzeko is up in the air. AC Milan, in fact, are reported to be strongly interested in signing the former Manchester City striker.
Balotelli exclusively told Calciomercato.com last week that several Serie A clubs have been in contact to sign him.
