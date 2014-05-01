Balotelli will leave Nice this summer, Marseille and Everton interested
Mario Balotelli sounds like he will be available this summer.
The latest report from L’Equipe (via L’Equipe) indicates that current club Nice are going to buy another striker this summer, something which should precipitate a departure.
The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Inter striker has scored 14 goals this season in Ligue 1, but may have outstayed his welcome with his frequent injury and fitness issues.
He recently quipped that he wanted to move to Napoli, revealing recently that: “I support AC Milan and Manchester City, I have nothing against Inter, actually I think they will become the best Italian team by one or two years. Napoli? Yes, I’d join them.”
Las Palmas and Everton have, according to our sources, also entered the race for the Italian, while Atletico Madrid would like him, but not Coach Diego Simeone.
Federico Albrizio sums up the situation for Calciomercato, excluding that the former Liverpool or Manchester City man could go to Atletico, who could be very interested in him.
The problem? Diego Simeone, who is a tough disciplinarian on and off the pitch.
Were the Inter Coach to leave, however, there’d be a chance.
Las Palmas are the latest players in this game, having made some unusual, but rewarding picks, such as that of Kevin-Prince Boateng, also a former Milanista.
Otherwise, Everton are the Premier League club most interested in the 27-year-old.
The former Liverpool bidone has had a strong showing in Nice, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.
