Barca, Chelsea and Man United target tells PSG he wants to leave
28 March at 11:59Marquinhos’ entourage has told PSG that he won’t sign a new contract.
Sport claim (via Le10Sport) that the PSG defender doesn’t want to extend his current deal with the Ligue 1 holders.
The Catalan paper confirms that the former Roma man’s entourage has even gone as far as to tell PSG’s directors that no new deal will be accepted.
This contrasts with what Marquinhos said to Foot-Sur very recently: “We’ve begun new contract talks and we need some time to reach an agreement. It’s not only up to me but my contract here runs until 2019 and under my point of view everything is pretty clear, I want to stay at PSG.”
Marquinhos joined PSG for € 31 million three years ago, but has played a starring role this season alongside Thiago Silva at the back.
Le10Sport recently revealed that PSG had turned down a €60 million Chelsea bid for the centre-back. It is mentioned in the piece that Barcelona and Manchester United had also tried their hands, but it was implied that the bids were lower.
Go to comments