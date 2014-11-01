Barcelona and Real Madrid are competing

​With the Catalan club accepting that Neymar will join PSG for

222 million, they are considering a replacement, and Dybala gets on very well with Lionel Messi, and is his understudy when they train with Argentina.

​Barcelona are, therefore, ready to bid

120 million for the Juventus star, who netted 19 goals in all competitions last season.

While Juventus have said that they consider La Joya to be untouchable, they have also said that “if an offer arrives, the club will have to consider it”.

​Real Madrid, who are also long-term admirers alongside Manchester United, would also opt for the 23-year-old is they failed to land the extremely expensive Kylian M’Bappe.

Juventus are known for considering high offers, with the likes of Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba leaving in the last few years for big sums.