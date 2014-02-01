Barcelona are still interested in Lyon star Nabil Fekir, according to the latest reports from France.

Fekir has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals this season, adding three assists in the French league, and was first linked to the Catalans a few weeks ago. He is France’s second best league scorer in the 2017 calendar year, behind only Kylian Mbappe’.

Though Barcelona are more interested in Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, someone of Fekir’s talent can’t be ignored, and would be a good player to build the squad and regenerate it a little (he is 24).

Fekir recently did something very Barca, by flashing his shirt at opposition fans after scoring a second to help OL win their Derby with Saint-Etienne 5-0. Reminiscent of Lionel Messi, anyone?

The attacking midfielder has opened the door to a potential move, saying that it “it’s normal to dream when you hear that Barca are interested in you” but also adding that “for the moment, I am a Lyon player, I’m trying to play my season as well as I can and I’m not thinking of this [Barca’s interest] for the moment.”