Barcelona: agent confirms Aleix Vidal wants Roma move
24 January at 14:05Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal is open to move to Roma, his agent Graziano Battistini has told Romanews.
The Spanish winger is struggling with game time at the Camp Nou and the recent arrival of Philppe Coutinho is not going to make his life any easier. Battistini is the intermediary of the transfer and has exclusively revealed that his client would be open to move to the Olimpico.
“Roma is Roma. Aleix would be very happy to move there. We are waiting for an official offer of the club but I am in talks with [Roma ds] Monchi. We are just at the beginning of a negotiations that can turn into a concrete deal”, Battistini said.
“We are in talks but at the moment there is nothing concrete. If Monchi really wants him we are ready to listen to him.”
According to our sources, Roma are not only keen on Aleix Vidal but have also set their sights on Atletico Madrid star Ferreira Carrasco.
